PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.00. 369,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $670.96 and its 200 day moving average is $680.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $580.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

