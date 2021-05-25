Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PRPL stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,890.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

