Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). 1,461,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 472,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £254.65 million and a PE ratio of 276.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.