PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $179,363.43 and approximately $867.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.66 or 0.99898308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00091569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.