Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,533 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.52% of Universal worth $50,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.