Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

