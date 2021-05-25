Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.