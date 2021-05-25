Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Genpact worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

