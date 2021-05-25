Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

BNL opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

