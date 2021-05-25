Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.