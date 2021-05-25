Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for REX American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

