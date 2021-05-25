QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

