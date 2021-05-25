QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

