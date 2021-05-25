Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $458,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

