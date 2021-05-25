Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $266.18. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $191.51 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

