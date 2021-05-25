Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 799 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

MKSI stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.