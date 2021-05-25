Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

