Quantstamp Market Capitalization Reaches $28.78 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.78 million and $748,502.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

