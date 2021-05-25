QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $150.24 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $150.24 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00970916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.10 or 0.10006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

