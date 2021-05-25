Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

OTCMKTS:QBCRF remained flat at $$27.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.