Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12,821.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

