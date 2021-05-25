QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 10,822 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,342.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,250. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

