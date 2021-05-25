QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,342.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,780 shares of company stock worth $3,062,396 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,250. The company has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

