RA International Group PLC (RAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RAI stock opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £84.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. RA International Group has a one year low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get RA International Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on RA International Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,910 ($65,207.73).

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.