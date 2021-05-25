Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,720,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

