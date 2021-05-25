Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $965.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radius Health by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.