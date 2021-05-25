RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

