Rally Market Capitalization Achieves $97.09 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $97.09 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00183038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00849416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,274,835 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.