RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $78.14

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.14, but opened at $80.39. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 306 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $6,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

