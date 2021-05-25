Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marriott International (MAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) recently:

5/24/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $119.00 to $133.00.

5/10/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.79. 1,637,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.90 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

