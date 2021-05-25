Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $467.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $507.00 to $517.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $467.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $442.00 to $507.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – EPAM Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VTB Capital. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $484.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $485.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.