Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable (NYSE: EQH) in the last few weeks:
- 5/12/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00.
- 5/11/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $43.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00.
Shares of EQH opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
