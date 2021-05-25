Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable (NYSE: EQH) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00.

5/11/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $43.00.

5/6/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

