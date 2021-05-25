Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

5/20/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.80. 86,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of -396.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

