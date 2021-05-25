Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TimkenSteel (TMST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) recently:

5/17/2021 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TimkenSteel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

5/10/2021 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – TimkenSteel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

4/21/2021 – TimkenSteel was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.60. 875,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.13. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

