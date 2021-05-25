Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

TSE:AFN opened at C$40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$755.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2,680.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.26.

Get Ag Growth International Inc alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3447319 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.