Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

