Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

