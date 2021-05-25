Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

