Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $269.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.