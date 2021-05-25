Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce sales of $810.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $634.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

