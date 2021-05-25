Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($6.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.