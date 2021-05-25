Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Repay stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

