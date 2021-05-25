Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Repay stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.
In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
