Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

