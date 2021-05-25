Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

