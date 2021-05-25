Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX opened at $502.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.39. Netflix has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

