Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Outset Medical (OM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM):

5/12/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/29/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/26/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/19/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/2/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/1/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,762. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Get Outset Medical Inc alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,570,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.