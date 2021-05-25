ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $219.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $206.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.43.

RMD stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.45. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

