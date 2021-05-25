Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 13,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,069. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.