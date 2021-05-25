Reviewing Visa (NYSE:V) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75% Alliance Data Systems 11.12% 49.06% 3.22%

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visa and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 Alliance Data Systems 1 6 9 0 2.50

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $250.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $98.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.84%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.54 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.69 Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 1.30 $213.70 million $9.06 13.06

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats Alliance Data Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management, as well as receivables funding services, including comenity card, private label and co-brand credit card programs, and installment lending; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; marketing services; and digital offerings, including Bread digital payments platform and enhanced digital suite. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

