REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

