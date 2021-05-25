REX American Resources (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE REX opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
